GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 27,077 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,891,548 shares of company stock valued at $120,912,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

