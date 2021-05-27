GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.14 Million in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

MT opened at $31.05 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

