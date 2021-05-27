GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

