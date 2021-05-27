GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.85 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $600.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

