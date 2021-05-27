GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 649 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,380.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,996.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

