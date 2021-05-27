GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $6.15 on Thursday. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

