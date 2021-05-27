Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GES traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 1,259,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

