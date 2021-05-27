H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Survey

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23% Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66%

23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.09 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 56.95 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.22

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 122.82%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H-CYTE beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

