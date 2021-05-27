Harbor Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,777 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.