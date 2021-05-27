Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 28,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

