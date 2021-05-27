Harbor Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 431,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $155.74. 66,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

