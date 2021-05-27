Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the April 29th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,661. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

