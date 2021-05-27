Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,254. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

