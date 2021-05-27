Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

