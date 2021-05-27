Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

