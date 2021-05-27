Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,460 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.57. 85,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

