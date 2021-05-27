Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $263.77. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

