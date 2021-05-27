Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $11,168,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

