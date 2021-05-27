Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Insiders sold a total of 51,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

