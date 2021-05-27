Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-$413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

HA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 831,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

