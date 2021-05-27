Head-To-Head Analysis: Nanobiotix (NBTX) and Its Competitors

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nanobiotix to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Nanobiotix Competitors -2,663.57% -117.77% -28.90%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nanobiotix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nanobiotix Competitors 4588 17544 38643 766 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Nanobiotix’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanobiotix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanobiotix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $2.87 million -$38.37 million -9.93 Nanobiotix Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.54

Nanobiotix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nanobiotix. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nanobiotix competitors beat Nanobiotix on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

