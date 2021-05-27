Head to Head Comparison: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.17% 32.21% 7.25% Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.36 billion 0.91 $696.00 million $10.00 21.28 Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Score Media and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29 Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus target price of $199.29, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Score Media and Gaming has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.44%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Score Media and Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services, high-end information technology solutions, mission-based solutions, nuclear management and operations and environmental management services, defense and federal solutions, and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

