Head-To-Head Review: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 7 0 2.64 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 17.63 $47.39 million $0.39 135.13 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.19 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.