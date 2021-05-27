Head-To-Head Survey: Fisker (FSR) & The Competition

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$54.64 million -32.45 Fisker Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 39.47

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 913 2281 2584 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 102.62%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

