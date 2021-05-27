Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,062,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $128,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $167,833,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

