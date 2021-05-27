Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.