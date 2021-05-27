HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives €54.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLE shares. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ETR HLE opened at €55.88 ($65.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €33.68 ($39.62) and a 1 year high of €56.78 ($66.80). The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

