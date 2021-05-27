Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $134,573.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00010969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $307.85 million and approximately $134,573.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.91 or 0.00515394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

