HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Achieves $472,369.77

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $472,369.77 and approximately $426.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.