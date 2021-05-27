Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 1,129.1% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

