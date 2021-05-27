Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSKA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.20.

HSKA opened at $203.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.34. Heska has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

