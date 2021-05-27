High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading 6.1% Higher

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.41. 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.