Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,775 at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,497.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.72. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.