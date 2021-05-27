Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.