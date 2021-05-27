HollyFrontier Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

