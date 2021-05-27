Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.80 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 16,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

