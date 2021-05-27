Home Capital Group (HMCBF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS: HMCBF):

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

