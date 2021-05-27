Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $706.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.25 million and the highest is $759.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,276 shares of company stock valued at $28,379,787 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.08. 5,595,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

