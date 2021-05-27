Hosking Partners LLP Buys 12,163 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

