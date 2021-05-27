Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

