Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.28 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,010,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

