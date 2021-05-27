Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,234 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

