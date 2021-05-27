Hosking Partners LLP Sells 9,828 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

