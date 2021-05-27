Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.73

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.73 and last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 1392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.63.

The stock has a market cap of $885.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

