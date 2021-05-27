Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $34.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

