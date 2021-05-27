Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 20456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

