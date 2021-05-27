HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

