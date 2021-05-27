HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. HP has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

