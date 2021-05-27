HSBC Raises Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $62.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target upped by HSBC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.36 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

