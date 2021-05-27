Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,015,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

